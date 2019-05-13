Fears for Christchurch woman missing since midday Sunday

A woman has gone missing in Christchurch, and police fear she may be ill from missing medication.

Christchurch Police are looking for 58-year-old Alison Rickaby and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her, including checking sheds, carports and other areas she could be taking shelter.

Ms Rickaby was reported missing from her property in Ilam and was last seen midday yesterday on Worcester Street, police said in a statement.

She uses a walking stick and is thought to be wearing a blue and white top.