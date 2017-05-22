Fears for Christchurch teens who've failed to return from trip

There are fears for a young man and woman who have failed to return to Christchurch after a road trip.

Sarah Bassett and Owen Murray. Source: NZ Police

Police say Owen Murray, 18 and Sarah Bassett, 17 were last seen in Hanmer yesterday morning and were expected back in Christchurch that afternoon. The pair have not returned.

Police say the pair are thought to be travelling in a grey Toyota Landcruiser station wagon with the registration number BNC287.