Fears Christchurch mosques terrorist will use court as hate speech platform at sentencing

In Christchurch and among victims, there is much relief that the sentencing for last year's terrorist attack has finally arrived.

A four-day High Court hearing will begin tomorrow and will likely end with Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant given life in prison.

If Justice Cameron Mander sentences the terrorist to life without parole, he will become the first criminal in New Zealand's history to receive the weighty term.

Among the relief that justice will be done for one of New Zealand's most atrocious days, there are also sharp concerns.

Legal experts are worried the terrorist, who sacked his legal team last month and will represent himself, will use the platform afforded to him by the justice system in nefarious ways.

"To be blunt it's everyone's biggest fear," University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis told AAP.

"The shooter has been the catalyst for copycat actions already.

"There's a fear this could give him a pedestal to further propagate his views and cause similar horrors."

On March 15 last year, the terrorist attacked two Christchurch mosques, killing 51 worshippers while live-streaming his crimes.

Those videos and images continue to live on dark corners of the internet despite the efforts of the New Zealand Government and tech companies to remove them.

Since then, others have attempted similar crimes.

Last year, attacks on a Walmart in Texas killed 22 people, on a synagogue in California killed one, and a mosque in Norway was foiled without the loss of life.

The targets were minority groups - Hispanics, Jews and Muslims - but the criminals were all young male white supremacists, citing the Christchurch terrorist as a perverse inspiration.

On this point, the High Court finds itself in a bind. Open justice is a key tenet of New Zealand's legal system - justice cannot be done without it being seen to be done, and reported - and there is huge worldwide interest in the sentencing.

Yet all agree it would be irresponsible to allow the terrorist the opportunity to speak unfiltered to the world.

"The New Zealand media has been very responsible around this. They moved quickly to recognise they needed to take proactive steps on how to report it," Mr Geddis continued.

"There has been clearly a great deal of thought about how to balance the competing interests in the case."

New Zealand media has adopted a code of ethics around reporting the case, choosing to platform victims and avoid racist reporting.

No such agreement applies to the wide array of international media covering this week's sentencing, which will watch and report via a live stream.

Justice Mander has adopted a ban on live reporting, embargoing coverage until the end of each session so he can decide what is and isn't publishable by journalists.

Video and photography from the courtroom will be tightly controlled, with just one accredited photographer and camera operator to provide images to the world.

Cathy Strong, a lecturer at Massey University, said it was "censorship but necessary censorship".

"We're in an unprecedented era here," she told Radio NZ.