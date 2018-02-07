 

New Zealand


Fears for Christchurch man missing for two days

A Christchurch man has been missing for two days after he was last seen on February 5.

Brendon Laughton

Brendon Laughton, 46, was last seen in Clifton, Christchurch around 7.20am on Monday, police say.

Mr Laughton is possibly wearing a pair of black Reebok sneakers with blue soles and either grey trackpants or baggy jeans - he also may have on a grey or dark coloured hoodie, police say.

He has an electric skateboard with him, that has a motor on it, and usually drives a grey Skoda Superb Sportline station wagon with the registration LCB733.

Brendon Laughton's grey Skoda Superb Sportline station wagon, although the vehicle does not currently have the pictured pod on the roof.

Christchurch and Canterbury

