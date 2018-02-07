Fears for Christchurch man missing for two days

A Christchurch man has been missing for two days after he was last seen on February 5.

Brendon Laughton Source: Supplied

Brendon Laughton, 46, was last seen in Clifton, Christchurch around 7.20am on Monday, police say.

Mr Laughton is possibly wearing a pair of black Reebok sneakers with blue soles and either grey trackpants or baggy jeans - he also may have on a grey or dark coloured hoodie, police say.

He has an electric skateboard with him, that has a motor on it, and usually drives a grey Skoda Superb Sportline station wagon with the registration LCB733.