Fears for Christchurch man missing since Thursday

There are concerns for a missing Christchurch man who's not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

William Crowe.

Source: NZ Police

Police say the family of William (Bill) Crowe, 70, have serious concerns for his welfare.

Mr Crowe hasn't been seen since early on Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking for anyone with information about Mr Crowe to contact them on on 03 363 7400.

They are seeking sightings of a 2012 grey Nissan Juke hatchback, registration CGT619.

Christchurch and Canterbury

