Fears children suffering jumping from school to school because of housing crisis

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

Schools in low income areas like South Auckland say they’re particularly impacted.
Barbara Dreaver

Auckland

Cost of Living

00:23
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:14
The video mocks yesterday's tsunami threat which saw locals evacuated to a nearby safe zone.

Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

00:16
Police say a man entered Duke Street Dairy in Mahora yesterday and a dispute over a loaf of bread ensued.

Video: Row over loaf of bread in dairy turns to punches, axe threats - police

00:42
Shocking footage has emerged of a man beating a woman on a Northern China street until a passerby runs to her aid.

Heroic men step in to help woman being violently beaten in street in northern China

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.


 
