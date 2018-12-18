Fears carers' strike may put disabled people at risk

An advocate for disabled people is concerned those dependent on daily care may be left to fend for themselves during today's day-long strike by staff who support adults with intellectual disabilities to live in their own homes.

About 1000 IDEA Services' staff will go on strike for 12 hours today amid concerns about safety, workloads and job security.

The staff, primarily residential care and support workers, are particularly concerned about a plan by IDEA that would require staff to start working at numerous different sites.

The Disabled Persons' Assembly provides a voice for disabled people and Wendy Neilson has been an advocate for 40 years.

She said although she supported the strike, many disabled people relied on support for personal hygiene and to eat, and could not cope without care even for one day.

"It could have a very dramatic effect on some people who are very dependent," Ms Neilson said.

"If family can't help, what happens? That person could just be left in a compromising situation where they could soil themselves or not even get fed. It can get as dramatic as that."

She said IDEA Services' staff need better pay and working conditions for the difficult and important job they do.

E tū industrial advocate Alastair Duncan said moving staff around "willy nilly" would create additional safety risks for staff, who needed to work with clients they did not know.