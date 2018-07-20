Fears for Auckland man missing for a month

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a man who has been missing from Auckland for about a month.

Biao Zhang Source: Supplied

Biao Zhang, 29, has not been seen since June 21 and went missing from Grey Lynn, police say.

He has no known family or contact in New Zealand and speaks limited English.

Police say they have made extensive inquiries into finding Zhang, but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information can contact Senior Constable Graeme Bruges from Avondale Police on 09 302 6400.