Fears for 17-year-old reported missing in Auckland

There are fears for a teenager who's been reported missing in Auckland this morning.

Police say they're searching for Michelle Prochownik, 17, who's been reported missing from Pilkington Rd, Pt England since 7.30am today.

"We have concerns for her safety as Michelle may have difficulty communicating with people," police say.

Michelle was last seen wearing distinctive red headphones, a black puffer jacket with yellow lining. She was also wearing blue jeans at the time.

The police Eagle helicopter was called to the Pt England and Panmure areas earlier this morning, with the police search and rescue team now being deployed into the area.

If anyone has seen Michelle in the wider Pt England/Panmure/Glen Innes areas, please call police on 111 immediately.

Michelle Prochownik Source: Supplied
