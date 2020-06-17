Father wants treasured Harley-Davidson of son who died in Southland crash returned

Police are trying to find a motorbike that went missing in Invercargill after a man's death, so that it can be returned to his father.

Russell Blackford's motorbike went missing from Invercargill after his death in 2018. Source: Supplied

Russell Blackford died in Otautau, near Invercargill, in November 2018, in a motorbike crash.

His father is now trying to find his treasured 1998 Harley-Davidson 98 Sportster Custom 120 motorcycle.

Police say the bike, with the registration number A4SAG, was being stored at an address in Invercargill when it went missing.

"This bike belonged to Russell and his father, Barry, wishes for the return of the bike to keep in memory of his son," police said in a statement today.

Mr Blackford was 41 when he died in 2018, killed in a head-on crash with fellow motorcyclist Timothy James Meers, who was on a charity ride at the time.