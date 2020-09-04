Father-of-two taken off life support today was NZ's first Covid-19 death in over three months

The Ministry of Health has announced a new Covid-19 death in Auckland this afternoon.

The man, identified to 1 NEWS by a relative as Auckland-based Americold employee Alan Te Hiko, 58, died at Middlemore Hospital after family took him off life support this morning.

His case was linked to the ongoing Auckland community cluster.

It is the first Covid-19 related death in New Zealand since May 28, over three months ago.

Te Hiko, a father of two originally from Tokoroa, is the youngest person to have died from the virus in New Zealand.

According to the Ministry of Health, his wife has expressed the family’s gratitude to the Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

The family member told 1 NEWS his wife, son and daughter remain at a quarantine facility, and his brother is currently in an induced coma in Waikato Hospital.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield expressed condolences for the man's family.

"I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whānau grieving over this death," says the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief.

"We have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible. Although the health system has done and will continue to do everything we can to prevent them, this can be a very challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.

"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

The Prime Minister's office told 1 NEWS, "this is a reminder about how serious and deadly this virus is and how careful we have to be managing it."