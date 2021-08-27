Father, son don't let Covid get in way of cancer fundraiser

Father and son Luke and Lochie Win, seven, did not let the nationwide Level 4 lockdown get in the way of their Cancer Society fundraiser.

The duo were in the middle of hitting the slopes of the country's skifields to raise money for the charity when Delta struck.

This saw the Cancer Society's annual street appeal cancelled for a second year in a row, which normally raises about $1 million.

Although their nationwide roadie was paused, the Wins called on a few friends they'd made in the industry to help put the word out about still donating to Daffodil Day online.

Pro skier Nico Porteous and Tūroa Parks head ranger Nick Love were among those who jumped on board.

The Wins are firm supporters of the Cancer Society as the charity helped mum and wife, Rebecca, with her cancer recovery.

She had been diagnosed with a rare tumour when Lochie was four.

"Doesn't matter who you are, they'll arrive," father and son said.

"If you’re the biggest, scariest person, they’ll still turn up."