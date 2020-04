The 86-year-old man who died after attending the Bluff wedding, which has become the country's largest Covid-19 cluster, has been named.

Greek-born Christos Tzanoudakis was attending his son's wedding.

A source close to him confirmed his death, and says his family and the Greek community is devastated.

Tzanoudakis was a co-founder and former president of the Cretans Association of New Zealand.