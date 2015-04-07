 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Father charged with murder of nine-month-old girl in Turangi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The father of a nine-month-old girl has been charged with the murder of the infant in Turangi.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The baby died on March 12 2016.

A 40-year-old Turangi man, the father of the baby, has been charged with murder, Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations said this evening. 

Taupo police have completed extensive investigations into the death including consulting with medical specialists on the cause of death, he said.

The man charged is currently in custody and will appear in Taupo District Court on Wednesday May 24 via video link.

As the matter is now before the courts police are not in a position to comment further, Mr Cranshaw said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:13
2
The Arkansas parents are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after their infant daughter was bitten at least 100 times.

Watch: Parents arrested after horrifying incident sees newborn baby bitten 100 times by rats

00:20
3
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

4

Father charged with murder of nine-month-old girl in Turangi

00:07
5
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ