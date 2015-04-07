Father charged with murder of nine-month-old girl in Turangi

The father of a nine-month-old girl has been charged with the murder of the infant in Turangi.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The baby died on March 12 2016.

A 40-year-old Turangi man, the father of the baby, has been charged with murder, Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations said this evening.

Taupo police have completed extensive investigations into the death including consulting with medical specialists on the cause of death, he said.

The man charged is currently in custody and will appear in Taupo District Court on Wednesday May 24 via video link.