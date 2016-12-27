Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

There are concerns over the welfare of a father and his young daughter, who are thought to be travelling by catamaran to the Bay of Islands from Kawhia Harbour, Waikato.



Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17 yet their family has had no contact with them since they embarked on their journey.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon Source: Facebook

Police are seeking information from other boaties who may have seen them over the past few days.

The boat is described as a catamaran, 6 metres (21ft) in length and sail ID number T878.

Alan Langdon, 49, and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday, December 17 Source: NZ Police

The catamaran is white with blue anti-fouling paint under the waterline.