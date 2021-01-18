Father and son named as victims of Hāwera double homicide

The two people killed in Hāwera on Monday morning have been named by police.
They were father and son, Stephen John Frost, 55 and Regan Frost-Lawn, 15.
They were found dead at the Hāwera property after emergency services were called at around 2.50am on Monday.
Police say post mortems commenced yesterday.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene "without incident" and has now been charged with murder.
He has appeared in the New Plymouth High Court and will reappear on 9 February.
He has interim name suppression.
Police say the investigation is continuing and includes an ongoing scene examination at a Hāwera property.