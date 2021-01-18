TODAY |

Father and son named as victims of Hāwera double homicide

Source:  1 NEWS

The two people killed in Hāwera on Monday morning have been named by police.

One person has been charged over the incident in Hawera. Source: 1 NEWS

They were father and son, Stephen John Frost, 55 and Regan Frost-Lawn, 15.

They were found dead at the Hāwera property after emergency services were called at around 2.50am on Monday.

Police say post mortems commenced yesterday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene "without incident" and has now been charged with murder.

He has appeared in the New Plymouth High Court and will reappear on 9 February.

He has interim name suppression.

Police say the investigation is continuing and includes an ongoing scene examination at a Hāwera property.


