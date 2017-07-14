Father and son to be laid to rest following fatal Auckland crash

The family of a one-year-old who was killed in a crash in Auckland's Mt Eden this week have paid tribute to a little boy with a "cheeky spirit".

Little Jack and his father 51-year-old Christopher Francis Tobin were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed with a double decker bus on Tuesday.

In a death notice published this morning, Mr Tobin's family say he was an "outrageous, creative, wonderful partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend".

"Jack was a cheeky spirit who enlivened up any room he crawled into.

"Our hearts grieve and we are bereft. What will we do without you both?"

Mr Tobin and Jack will be laid to rest on Tuesday with a celebration of their lives being held at Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or witnessed the vehicles in the lead up to it.

They are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a blue BMW who was following the Nissan Cube and witnessed the crash.