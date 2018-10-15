Father and son diving for paua still missing, searches to continue this morning

A search has resumed this morning for a father and son who have been missing off the Wairarapa coast since yesterday morning.

Paua Source: rnz.co.nz

Police were alerted after the pair, who were snorkelling for paua, failed to return to shore near Mataikona about 11.34am, Sergeant Anthony Matheson said in a statement.

"We have grave concerns for the pair's safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them," Mr Matheson said.

Yesterday's search included two helicopters, the Lady Elizabeth IV police launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition, Mr Matheson said.

This morning, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter will conduct a shoreline search and a search of the neighbouring ocean, and the Police National Dive Squad will also be searching.