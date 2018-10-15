TODAY |

Father and son diving for paua still missing, searches to continue this morning

Source:  1 NEWS

A search has resumed this morning for a father and son who have been missing off the Wairarapa coast since yesterday morning.

Paua Source: rnz.co.nz

Police were alerted after the pair, who were snorkelling for paua, failed to return to shore near Mataikona about 11.34am, Sergeant Anthony Matheson said in a statement.

"We have grave concerns for the pair's safety and we are working as hard as we can to find them," Mr Matheson said.

Yesterday's search included two helicopters, the Lady Elizabeth IV police launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition, Mr Matheson said.

This morning, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter will conduct a shoreline search and a search of the neighbouring ocean, and the Police National Dive Squad will also be searching.

Another low-tide search by Amalgamated Helicopters is expected to take place about 1pm.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mob members overrun Tarawera campground: 'It's a bloody shambles'
2
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
3
How to stay safe with sharks lurking in New Zealand's waters over summer
4
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:17

How to stay safe with sharks lurking in New Zealand's waters over summer

Trio rescued after escaping sinking boat off Auckland that ended up engulfed in flames
01:34

WorkSafe calls for urgent change after six deaths on farms in 10 days
03:01

Iran invites Boeing to probe deadly Ukrainian passenger jet crash