Father and daughter found safe after going missing on fishing trip

A father and his adult daughter who were overdue from a fishing trip in the Firth of Thames have been found safe after their boat was found adrift.
Police say the pair were tired and hungry but otherwise well.
Police were notified after 2:30am today that the man and woman had not returned to the boat ramp at Kaiaua, after setting out on a fishing trip yesterday.
Their four metre long white boat was spotted by another boat after the search that involved a Coastguard boat.
