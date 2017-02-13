 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Father and children in campervan see stranded whales in Golden Bay, get out and push them off sand

share
Anna Harcourt

Anna Harcourt 

1 NEWS Reporter

A family has rescued five more stranded whales at Taupata Point in Golden Bay.

The man and his two children were driving in their campervan when they saw a small group of whales on the beach.

Volunteers push stranded whales off the sand in Golden Bay.

Volunteers push stranded whales off the sand in Golden Bay.

Source: 1 NEWS

They first thought the whales were dead, but then they saw the tails flapping. 

Realising the whales were alive and in need of help, the man and his two children rushed into the water and managed to push the whales off the sand.

They then contacted the Department of Conservation.

Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.
Source: Breakfast

By the time DoC arrived, the whales were already swimming safely in deep water.

DoC ranger Greg Napp said the family "basically single-handedly saved five whales".

As well as being a case of "right place right time", Mr Napp said the family showed an impressive spirit by stopping and helping the whales.

DOC staff have the awful job of moving and burying the mammals so they don't get taken back out to sea.
Source: 1 NEWS
A pod of 17 whales refloated at Farewell Spit this morning now appear headed towards the safety of Cook Strait.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It shows a pretty determined attitude to get out there and get stuck in, which is awesome," he said.

"It's not just luck, it requires a bit of can do."

The mystery family did not appear to have been involved in earlier rescues, but took the right actions, Mr Napp said.

"It's pretty cool, people see it on TV and learn.

"If you haven't got much time you may as well just give it a go, just push them off nice and gently."

Related

Marlborough

Animals

Anna Harcourt

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?
00:39
These volunteers are doing all they can to keep the whale wet, but the tide is coming in.

With fears of 'exploding' carcasses on Farewell Spit, how will dead whales be disposed of?
00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales
00:15
DOC staff have the awful job of moving and burying the mammals so they don't get taken back out to sea.

Haunting sight on Farewell Spit as hundreds of dead whales decompose

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Civil Defence issues Emergency warning over multiple wildfires in Hawke's Bay, properties evacuated, two homes destroyed

00:47
2
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


3

Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

00:36
4
Max's new video shows him cavorting in a Fijian paradise with a mystery blonde.

Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

00:29
5
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ