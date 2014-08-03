Father, 11-year-old boy named as snorkellers who died diving for paua

A father from Masterton and his 11-year-old son were found dead yesterday after diving for paua off the Wairarapa coast.

Darren Southon, 48, and son Joshua Southon were named today as the victims whose bodies were found yesterday.

The two had gone diving for paua on Friday but never returned, prompting an extensive search over the past two days.

Their bodies were found near Mataikona, off the coast, police said yesterday evening.