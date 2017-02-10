 

Fate of Indian students facing deportation remains in limbo

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

The fate of nine Indian students remains in limbo this morning after their lawyer met with immigration officials.

The students were issued deportation notices after their immigration agents falsified documents.
Alastair McClymont, the students' lawyer, told 1 NEWS little came from the meeting.

The students face deportation from New Zealand due to fraudulent visas obtained by education agents in India.

Mr McClymont says Immigration New Zealand is waiting for the minister to make a decision, and says his clients were "hopeful" something good would come from the meeting.

He says their "future's gone if they get on a plane" and will never get visas to New Zealand again.

Immigration New Zealand says the students declared their visa application evidence was genuine, and it stands by the deportation orders.

Mr McClymont says his clients will continue to fight those orders.

