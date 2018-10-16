Fate of accused National Party leaker Jami-Lee Ross to be decided in caucus today

Breakfast
One person is still unaccounted for after a house was completely burnt to the ground in Christchurch early this morning.
The fire service was called to the scene on Coates Road, Birdlings Flat, at around 4am.
A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS the house was burning strongly upon arrival at the scene.
Two fire trucks and two tankers which were working on fully extinguishing the blaze has since left the scene.
An Auckland father wept as he told of the breakdown of his relationship with his son and how taking part in an Outward Bound course for parents and teens has brought them back together.
TVNZ1's Seven Sharp visited Outward Bound's gruelling week-long course in the Marlborough Sounds for parents and teens, a programme that's in hot demand.
School director for Outward Bound, Simon Graney, said putting some work into the parent-teen relationship, "and being conscious about how you want it to be, how you want it to progress for the rest of your life is incredibly important".
Grant Hohala and is teenage son Jesse are city folk through and through.
"Couple of boys from the North Shore. We don't get out a lot," Grant said.
So two nights in the bush was always going to be a test.
"I tried to sing songs to him, and he beat me up for singing to him," Grant said.
The bigger challenge is rebuilding their father-son bond which was fractured when Jesse fell into the wrong crowd.
"I just split off from the rest of my family and did my own thing. And that's kind of what got me in trouble," Jesse said.
Grant became emotional as he spoke about the estrangement.
"You never ever want to be not around your son.
"So, like Jesse and I had a big chat about what was happening. And so here we are. As a team, bro."
Success at the course relies on being there for each other.
Jesse said his relationship with his Dad is "definitely" better for coming to the course.
Grant said he hasn't got a son back, but a man.
"I didn't think he'd pull himself back together. I just thought, 'Holy sh**, where did my gorgeous son go?' And now, I haven't got that gorgeous son back. But I've got my man back, and that'll do me."
The much-loved Kiwi duo of Hudson and Halls are being remembered once more, with a new book capturing their lives and love stories.
Peter Hudson and David Halls were New Zealand's first celebrity chefs, as well as lovers, with author Joanne Drayton penning The Food of Love as a tribute to the iconic duo.
"I just wanted to tell that story," Ms Drayton said told Seven Sharp.
"I love biography, telling difficult stories that make us move on in our world.
"If we didn't collect it and put in a book, then it would be lost."
However, not everyone was as eager to share Hudson and Halls' story.
"I was told by a number of publishers, that they were dead. I mean I knew that, but they meant dead in people's memories. I thought - that can't be.
"This is a story that needs to be told."
And told it was, with with the duo's recipes, love story and secrets immortalised in pages for future generations.