Fatberg causes sewage to flow into Tauranga Harbour

Sewage overflowing into Tauranga Harbour has sparked a health warning from the city council.

Towel and fat that blocked Tauranga sewage system. Source: Tauranga City Council.

A blockage of the wastewater system caused by a large towel and fat - a fatberg - has caused sewage to flow into the harbour at Memorial Park.

The overflow occurred on 6th Avenue this morning.

Signs have been placed along the water's edge to warn the community of the potential risk.

"We have cleared the blockage and cleaned the overflow site," Tauranga City Council says in a statement.

"Initial water quality samples show elevated levels of bacteria. Additional testing is being undertaken with results expected next week.