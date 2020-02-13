TODAY |

Fatal shoot-out amid Tauranga double-homicide investigation sees continued closure of main highway

Source:  1 NEWS

State Highway Two in Tauranga remains closed today after police investigating an ongoing double-homicide killed a person in a shoot out last night. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person was fatally shot in the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

The highway is blocked between Waihi Road off ramp and Cameron Road this morning but Takitimu Drive has reopened. 

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle last night on Carmichael Road, but the vehicle proceeded flee towards the CBD, firing shots.

The vehicle then stopped and continued shooting at police who returned fire, killing the man. 

Motorists have been told to expect delays and avoid unnecessary travel in the area. 

NZTA says they expect closures to remain well in to today. 

Yesterday's fatal shooting came as homicide police investigate the deaths of two men found dead at an Omanawa property on Tuesday evening.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:37
Watch: Tracking down toddler photographed on NZ's hottest day in 1973
2
MMA fighter Israel Adesanya awarded Sportsman of the Year at Halberg Awards
3
Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Telcos fined $121,500 for overcharging nearly 6000 customers
00:20

Damaged SkyCity convention centre ruled out as venue for APEC
00:09

Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
01:56

Government considers legal action after company reneges on deal to move hazardous chemicals from Mataura