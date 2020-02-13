Fatal shoot-out amid Tauranga double-homicide investigation sees continued closure of main highway

State Highway Two in Tauranga remains closed today after police investigating an ongoing double-homicide killed a person in a shoot out last night.

The highway is blocked between Waihi Road off ramp and Cameron Road this morning but Takitimu Drive has reopened.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle last night on Carmichael Road, but the vehicle proceeded flee towards the CBD, firing shots.

The vehicle then stopped and continued shooting at police who returned fire, killing the man.

Motorists have been told to expect delays and avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

NZTA says they expect closures to remain well in to today.