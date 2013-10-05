Fatal SH1 crash north of Auckland will cause 'significant delays' as long weekend traffic hits

 

One person has died this morning and another has been seriously hurt in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene just north of Wellsford, about 80km north of Auckland, about 11.15am after two vehicles collided.

One person died at the scene and another was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have this afternoon advised motorists that there will be significant delays at the scene for some time.

Diversions are in place, but with heavy long-weekend traffic expected, motorists are asked to either avoid the area or be patient.

"This is an absolutely tragic way to begin the long weekend and we please ask that everyone takes extreme care when out on our roads this weekend," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

