Fatal police shooting of man who threatened family with gun justified, watchdog finds

Police who fatally shot a man in Darfield, Canterbury who was threatening his wife and children with a gun two years ago were justified in doing so, according to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

On November 25, 2018, Donald Ineson's wife called 111 to report that her husband had pointed a shotgun at her during an argument.

During the call, she heard several more gunshots and believed he had shot himself and the front door.

He had not hurt himself, and a later scene examination found Ineson had instead used an axe to break in to get keys to his car.

However, two local police officers responding to the call armed themselves with pistols and rifles.

When they arrived at the property, Ineson refused orders to stop his car - instead accelerating and striking one of the officers with his car and causing serious leg injuries.

The police officers fired 10 shots as he drove away.

"In the officers' minds, Mr Ineson was volatile and dangerous, and potentially suicidal. They feared he would deliberately crash into another vehicle, potentially killing or seriously injuring any occupant of that vehicle," Authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said.

Source: TVNZ

"They also believed Mr Ineson may still have had the shotgun with him and were concerned he would use it against other police officers in his efforts to escape."

The man drove about 500 metres before turning around, driving back a short distance and pulling over to the side of the road.

He was found dead in his vehicle when police approached about 18 minutes later.

A scene examination found six bullets had hit the back of his car and a bullet fragment had struck the man causing a fatal chest injury.

In today's ruling, the Authority found that the officers shooting at Ineson was reasonable and justified given they believed he posed an imminent and deadly threat to other road users and police.

The Authority also found police appropriately responded to the 111 call, complied with policy when arming themselves and the cautious manner in which they approached his car after the incident was reasonable, even though Ineson was dead before they could provide medical assistance.

"We are here to keep our community safe and no police officer ever wants to be in a position where they have to make the decision to use any degree of force," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.