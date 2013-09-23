 

Fatal Ninety Mile Beach car crash leaves one dead, three injured

One person is dead and three people injured after a car rolled at Ninety Mile Beach.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Waipapakauri boat ramp at 9.40pm last night.

A 43-year-old man died at the scene while a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman sustained critical injuries, but are now in a stable condition. 

The younger man was airlifted to Whangarei Hospital while the woman was taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance.

A 21-year-old woman in the car also sustained minor injuries.

