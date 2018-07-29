 

Fatal Mt Ruapehu bus crash: Passenger recalls chaotic scenes - 'Everyone was just trying to get out'

RNZ
New Zealand
Accidents

A passenger on a runaway bus says there were chaotic scenes seconds before the crash that claimed a life on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Saturday.

One young female passenger - believed to be an 11-year-old girl - is dead and four people are in hospital in a stable condition.

Aleisha Cope and her partner had taken the bus down Ōhakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield as it was too icy for their car.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

Ms Cope said five or 10 minutes down the road there was a loud noise and other passengers started asking the driver if the brakes had failed, as the bus swerved all over the road before crashing.

"The driver was in shock and wasn't really saying anything ... trying to keep the vehicle on the road and was swerving to keep it straight on the road.

The bus, understood to be a 1994 import, ran into a few banks and everything happened really fast, she said.

"Someone said if you've got ski helmets or board helmets chuck them on and rushed all the people that were sitting in the front, to the back, especially the children, there were a lot of children at the front.

People put themselves in the recovery position, panicking and unsure what to do.

"It was a nightmare and people were screaming and I think people were praying, people were crying."

One man opened the back emergency exit and jumped out of the moving bus, she said.

"That was terrifying, seeing someone just jump out of the bus while we were just speeding down that hill."

Coming to a bridge, with a corner in the road she thought the bus would go over the side of the bridge.

"I thought, we're going to go straight through and we're going to die."

Just making it around the corner and over the bridge, the bus rolled and crashed.

Ms Cope's partner helped to drag her out of the main windscreen of the bus which had smashed.

"Everyone was just trying to get out, if they could move."

She's now in a lot of physical pain, needing help to move around.

"Emotionally I'm very drained and we've had a lot of tears today and our hearts are just aching for the family that lost their little one and it's just been a traumatic experience that no one should ever have to go through."

At the crash site, helicopters were called in to assist and a number of passengers were taken to the ambulance station in Ōhakune for assessment.

"We had up to 30 passengers scattered and quite a chaotic scene," St John Manawatu district operations manager Steve Yanko said.

A senior St John manager happened to be holidaying in the area and was drafted in to manage a second triage centre at the Ōhakune St John station.

He said this is quite normal practice.

"They're in the warm, they're away from the scene where a whole lot of emotion is connected with what's occurred so we were able to get them away from that and make good decisions about their care."

The skifield was closed yesterday, but is open again this morning following a karakia from local iwi which was attended by skifield staff.

"It was a pretty challenging thing to turn up to - a mass casualty site - and a lot of our front-line crew responded to that yesterday so it's important that we take the time to work through that," said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Ross Copland.

A bus service is running - but all Mitsubishi Fuso buses, like the one in the crash, have been taken off the road until an investigation is done.

The horror crash killed a young girl on the bus.
Guilty: Man who dumped partner's body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three's murder

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Crime and Justice

The former partner of Kim Richmond has been found guilty of her murder.

Cory Scott Jefferies was convicted of Ms Richmond's murder by a jury at the High Court at Hamilton.

Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond's murder.

It took the jury about half an hour to reach a decision this morning following six hours of deliberations on Friday. 

Ms Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

Jefferies is on trial at the High Court in Hamilton over his partner's death two years ago.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Mr Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Mr Jefferies had admitted causing Ms Richmond's death, but say it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

He will be sentenced on September 7. 

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies
Sean Spicer: Why he described the US President as a unicorn, fake news and Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
North America

The US President was not happy with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer after he incorrectly claimed Donald Trump's inauguration drew the "largest audience ever", an event which some say sparked a new era of 'fake news' and 'alternative facts'. 

Famous for front-footing some of Mr Trump's more controversial statements, TVNZ1's Q+A host Corin Dann asked Mr Spicer about his time working for the Trump administration, and more recently, why he described Mr Trump as "a unicorn, riding a union, riding on a rainbow".

Mr Spicer makes this comparison in his new book, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President. 

"I'm trying to explain the uniqueness of both his campaign and his candidacy and now his presidency," Mr Spicer said after trying to find the most "extreme" way to describe Mr Trump.

Mr Spicer disagreed with the notion that he was effectively paid to lie for Mr Trump, while he was press secretary for six months. 

Spicer spent a memorable eight months as the White House press secretary, and has now written a book about it.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to write this book was so people understood what I was going through personally during this period as well as the circumstances surrounding most of those major seminal events that people saw around the world.”

He said his rapid rise to notoriety was "intense, to say the least".

Mr Dann asked if he regretted saying Mr Trump's inauguration was the biggest ever, despite photographic evidence showing otherwise.

"If that could have a do-over on that day, I would. I think no one was happy with me that day, the President certainly wasn't. I think there's no question that is a whole day that really set the tone and the dye was cast going forward. Clearly didn't do a good job of communicating."

Mr Spicer said he could have "unequivocally could have done a much better job" of expressing the President's support.

A narrative of 'fake news' and 'alternative facts' developed from that time period, with Mr Dann asking what damage was caused because of it. 

"What we've got to do is recognise good journalists; good tenacious journalists who are professional and then also at the same time be willing to call out journalists whose stories are false or perpetuate false narratives," Mr Spicer said.

Mr Dann said there are numerous examples where Mr Trump has not told the truth or was not upfront with the public on issues, and asked if Mr Spicer could describe him as a truthful President.

"I think the President in his own books, going back decades now, talks about his use of hyperbole. He's a salesman and a businessman and a negotiator first and foremost, so he's got his own vernacular he uses and I think people who are around him are well aware of that.

"He likes to flatter people and ingratiate himself to them. He’s constantly trying to get a deal made and so he talks about it himself in his book, the use of exaggerated hyperbole, I think is the term he used."

Mr Spicer said it was not the job of a press secretary to interpret or correct the President, "it's to communicate his message in the absence of him to do it himself". 

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Corin Dann no one was happy with him for saying the inauguration crowd was the biggest ever, "the President certainly wasn't".
