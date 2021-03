Fatal drownings on our beaches and coastlines have increased by 18 per cent over the past five years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A new report found around 36 people drown every year in New Zealand.

Swimming, boating and falls are the main causes of drownings, with men making up 87 per cent of deaths.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand's chief executive Matt William wants to see more resources put into preventing drownings.