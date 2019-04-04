Fatal crash at Pahiatua sees holiday road toll rise to seven

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early this morning at Pahiatua in the Tararua District.

Police were called to the incident on Nikau Road shortly before 5am.

The injured person has been taken to hospital.

The road has been closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

