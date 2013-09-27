Fatal crash in Taupo after car crashes into bank and rolls

Source:
One person’s died after their vehicle crashed into a bank and rolled in Taupo this evening.
File picture.
Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Broadlands Road.
A fire spokesperson confirmed the fatal crash.
“Firefighters are using thermal imaging to search for a further occupant who may have been thrown from the car,” he said.
It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.
All emergency services are in attendance.
More to come.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news