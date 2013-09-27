 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Fatal crash in Taupo after car crashes into bank and rolls

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person’s died after their vehicle crashed into a bank and rolled in Taupo this evening.

Fire generic

File picture.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Broadlands Road.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the fatal crash.

“Firefighters are using thermal imaging to search for a further occupant who may have been thrown from the car,” he said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

All emergency services are in attendance.

More to come.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
No front row likes to go backwards at scrum time but this shove from the Crusaders struck a nerve big time.

Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

00:30
2
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

00:27
3
The Canterbury side has kept their Maori challenge under wraps all week but they didn't hold back when it came time to unleash it.

Lions grind out try-less win over the Crusaders in Christchurch

4
Magnitude 4.7 quake near Haast

Widely felt quake shakes Christchurch

00:19
5
Savea's silky smooth voice came to the fore when he joined pop sensation Keating for an impromptu duet of his hit song 'When You Say Nothing At All'.

'This is what I call a house party' - Julian Savea outperforms Ronan Keating during impressive duet

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ