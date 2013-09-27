Fatal crash in Taupo after car crashes into bank and rolls

One person’s died after their vehicle crashed into a bank and rolled in Taupo this evening.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:20pm on Broadlands Road.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the fatal crash.

“Firefighters are using thermal imaging to search for a further occupant who may have been thrown from the car,” he said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

All emergency services are in attendance.