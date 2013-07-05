Fatal crash forces closure of road between Christchurch and Akaroa

A Canterbury highway is closed after a fatal two-car collision in Tai Tapu.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, State Highway 75, where one person died this afternoon.

A St John spokesperson said a second person was treated at the scene and taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been called to the scene at about 2.30pm.

The road is closed at the crash site with a diversion in place on Duck Pond Rd.

A detour is in place and motorists are urged to expect delays while emergency services are on site, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said.