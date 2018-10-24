Fatal crash closes State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt

State Highway 2 has been closed in Upper Hutt following a fatal two-car crash today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they are at the scene of the crash in Elderslea, which was reported about 11am.

One person has died following the crash and other people are being treated for a range of injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

NZTA Wellington advised motorists that significant delays on the highway are likely, as the road is closed between Whakatiki St and Gibbons St.

The road expected to be close for "several hours".