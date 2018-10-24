TODAY |

Fatal crash closes State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt

Source:  1 NEWS

State Highway 2 has been closed in Upper Hutt following a fatal two-car crash today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they are at the scene of the crash in Elderslea, which was reported about 11am.

One person has died following the crash and other people are being treated for a range of injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

NZTA Wellington advised motorists that significant delays on the highway are likely, as the road is closed between Whakatiki St and Gibbons St.

The road expected to be close for "several hours".

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, and ask anyone with information to call them on 105, quoting file number P044406448.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ministry of Health rejects Auckland Covid-19 worker's claims, say they 'opted to speak in English' despite translator sitting in
2
Three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one 'weak positive' in community being assessed
3
Trump still won't concede election, promises vaccine in 'weeks' in first public remarks since loss
4
Covid community case says she didn't have a translator after 'asking many times', leading to inaccurate info
5
Where's Nana? Small town Northland postie trying to track down letter recipient
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19, high demand, slow ports to blame for delivery delays - freight boss

Kaikōura quake four years on: 'There was obviously a lot of work in front of us'
04:13

What are the chances that Covid could cancel NZ's Christmas? Nanogirl weighs in
03:57

Popular summer holiday spots calling in reinforcements as spots fill up