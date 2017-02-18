Fatal car crash in south-east Auckland

Source:
One person has died and two others have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a serious car crash in south-east Auckland this morning.
Two cars were involved in the Clevedon crash, leaving one person dead.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police are at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9.30 on Monument Road and Tourist Road in Clevedon.
The sight of the crash is currently closed while serious crash unit is at the scene.
Police are waning motorists to avoid the area.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news