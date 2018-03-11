Fatal car collision leaves three dead, near Nelson

Three people area dead after two cars collided on SH6 near Clover Rd at 5.40am today, near Nelson.

Superintendent Mike Johnson

Superintendent Mike Johnson said police were trying to look for a wanted person, and attempted to stop a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, Richmond.

"The car failed to stop and fled towards State Highway 6, overtaking a truck and moving onto the wrong side of the road where it crashed into another vehicle that was travelling north."

"An outcome like this is the last thing that Police would ever want."

"Tragically three people have died as a result, two of the deceased were from the fleeing vehicle and the third person was an innocent member of the public."

