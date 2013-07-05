Fatal car collision leaves three dead after crash, near Nelson

Three people area dead after two cars collided on SH6 near Clover Rd at 5.40am today, near Nelson.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Superintendent Mike Johnson said police were trying to look for a wanted person, and attempted to stop a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, Richmond.

"The car failed to stop and fled towards State Highway 6, overtaking a truck and moving onto the wrong side of the road where it crashed into another vehicle that was travelling north."

"Tragically three people have died as a result, two of the deceased were from the fleeing vehicle and the third person was an innocent member of the public."

