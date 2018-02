Police have confirmed one person has died at the scene of a crash involving a car and tractor in Waikato.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

At 11.20am today on Bankier Rd in Horsham Downs, a car clipped a tractor causing the car to flip and land in a ditch on the other side of the road.

Two people managed to get out of the car.