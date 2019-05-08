Farms face softer greenhouse gas reduction target than carbon emitters

Farmers now won't be hit as hard by the Government's flagship climate change policy that was finally unveiled today.

It sets out the plan for the next 30 years to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with other countries, by reducing greenhouse gases which trap heat in the atmosphere.

A new target for carbon, from things like car emissions and burning coal, is set at net zero by 2050, meaning it needs to come down to a level balanced out by the carbon stored in soil, forests and oceans.

But the target for lowering methane, mainly from cows' belching, has been softened.

While methane makes up about half of total emissions, the new aim is to reduce it by 10 per cent by 2030 - a one per cent reduction target each year to 2030. Bigger reductions are proposed for later years.

"Agriculture is of course incredibly important to New Zealand, but it also needs to be a part of the solution," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Those in the agriculture sector say the methane targets are still too high, which includes a possible 47 per cent reduction by 2050.

"We're not trying to get a get out of jail free card here," said Andrew Morrison of Beef and Lamb New Zealand.

"The way these targets have been set is putting a very heavy burden on the methane reduction."

National Party leader Simon Bridges says the Opposition thinks the methane target is "just too high" and warns it could mean deadly consequences.

"There's no doubt it will involve culling, and significant culling," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters hit back, saying: "Simon Bridges wouldn't know one end of a cow from another."

Agricultural emissions have remained largely stagnant over the last 30 years, despite being the largest greenhouse gas contributor.

New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory statistics show Agriculture produced 48.1 per cent of greenhouse gases. Energy and transport was not far behind at 4.7 per cent and getting worse.

"Transport and industrial heat have been the sectors that are growing the fastest and also - because that's carbon dioxide - the longest living gas of all," said James Shaw, Climate Change Minister.

Industry produced 6.1 per cent of greenhouse gas and waste 5.1 per cent.

As for the Government's ability to hold people to account on the new emissions' targets, there basically isn't any.

With no legal compulsion, some are questioning its strength.

"This bill achieves nothing. It's a set of targets for decades down the future with no enforcement and no action," said Russel Norman of Greenpeace.

Mr Shaw said: "The Emissions Trading Scheme is essentially the incentive to shift."

An independent Climate Change Commission will be established, which will have power to change targets - but only in significant circumstances.