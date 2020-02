Farmland in Pouwaka, Hawke's Bay has been left blackened after a grass fire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the grass fire is nearly contained and had been around 30 hectares in size.

Video shot by 1 NEWS showed smoke billowing from the area and a farmer moving a herd of cattle out of harms way.

The fire was reported at 3pm today.

Two helicopters and eight fire trucks attended the blaze.