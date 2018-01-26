Farmers warned to make sure animals have enough water as heatwave set to worsen

Farmers in areas parched by New Zealand's heatwave are being advised to watch their animals and ensure they have enough water.

It's not just people who're sweltering in the heat, it's our animals too and for farmers in the south the dry, hot weather brings with it a long-term cost.

"Pastures, we've had a loss of a lot of the spring sown stuff this year. So that's going to be an added cost in the next couple years," Phillip Hunt of Otago Federated Farmers told 1 NEWS.

The advice for farmers is to watch their animals and their water levels.

"We really need to look after ourselves, number one, and then look after our stock. Be proactive, not reactive, make those decisions nice and early," Mr Hunt said.

The scorching temperatures are only going to get higher, even though it was slightly cooler yesterday.

Forecasters say the mercury could hit 40 degrees in the South Island early next week, possibly on Tuesday.

It reached 37 degrees in the North Canterbury town of Waiau on Thursday, the country's hottest day in seven years.

The warmest areas are expected to be inland parts of Otago and Canterbury, south of Christchurch.

Temperature records could be broken early next week.

"The typical places, Central Otago, the Alexandras, they could easily, by early next week, be seeing mid, maybe upper thirties, or dare you say it, even touching 40 or something," said Dan Corbett, 1 NEWS meteorologist.

I don't think people understand the degree of risk that's associated with the current conditions"

David Guard, Otago-Southland Fire Manager

And recent fires in Wanaka and Queenstown maybe just a taste of what's to come.

Southern Region Fire Manager Mike Grant said with temperatures into the thirties and strong northwest winds expected on Wednesday, firefighters won't have enough resources to deal with multiple fires if they break out.

There have been more than 90 serious fires in the south since Christmas, and while there's a total fire ban in the region, some people aren't listening.

"I don't think people understand the degree of risk that's associated with the current conditions that we're in and, yes, they are taking risks," said David Guard, Otago-Southland Fire Manager.

High temperatures this week claimed the life of a woman in her early sixties who had multiple sclerosis and died after overheating in Christchurch.

And it's not just the south that's feeling the heat. Rail services around Wellington are being delayed because the tracks are expanding.