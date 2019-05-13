TODAY |

Farmers tough it out in Ashburton for New Zealand Ploughing Championships

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming

Our rugby, cricket and netball stars get a lot of coverage in the media, but some of our international competitors are literally the best in their field.

The New Zealand Ploughing Championships were held in Ashburton over the weekend, with the winner going on to represent New Zealand at the World Ploughing Champs in Minnesota later this year.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee was there for the first "stubble" round where he discovered, for the first time, the pleasure of ploughing.

To find out more about the championship, and how Julian got on in the field, watch the video above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Julian Lee was there for the first "stubble" round where he discovered the pleasure of ploughing. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Farming
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
    Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
    2
    Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
    Exclusive: Foodstuffs will allow customers to bring containers from home for over-the-counter products
    3
    Shortland Street dedicates episode to Pua Magasiva
    4
    The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
    Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
    5
    Rory Carroll told Nine News his daughter was left crying and “traumatised”.
    Family kicked out of A-League match after father tried to take disabled daughter to toilet through restricted area
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Shortland Street dedicates episode to Pua Magasiva

    Man in critical condition after reports of dispute involving gun in South Auckland
    04:12
    Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.

    Exclusive: Foodstuffs will allow customers to bring containers from home for over-the-counter products

    00:51
    Antonio Guterres says he'd like a Security Council that could act without vetoes, but that won't exist in the near future.

    'Vetoes have paralysed' many decisions on crises - UN Secretary General