Farmers tough it out in Ashburton for New Zealand Ploughing Championships

Our rugby, cricket and netball stars get a lot of coverage in the media, but some of our international competitors are literally the best in their field.

The New Zealand Ploughing Championships were held in Ashburton over the weekend, with the winner going on to represent New Zealand at the World Ploughing Champs in Minnesota later this year.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee was there for the first "stubble" round where he discovered, for the first time, the pleasure of ploughing.