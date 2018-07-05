 

Farmers retail workers strike outside St Lukes shopping mall in Auckland

FIRST Union

Workers are striking around the country over what they say is low pay and unfair performance reviews.
1
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

2
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

03:30
3

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

00:46
4
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

02:18
5
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.