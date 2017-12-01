Farmers issued warning as country experiences one of the driest November's on record

The latest figures show regions across the country are tracking towards their driest November on record, with farmers warned to act early in case the dry weather continues.

The wet spring and winter has put farmers in a good position for the upcoming summer months, but Federated Farmers are warning against complacency after the recent dry weather.

According to the MetService the west coast of the South Island has experienced 18 consecutive dry days.

It was the second driest November on record in Wellington and the driest for both Oamaru and Ashburton.

Not everyone is concerned though, with Kiwi wine makers revelling in the unseasonably dry weather.

"The grapes are ripening in a warmer time of year so you get a richness and concentration that you don't normally get," Duncan Forsyth from Mt Edward Winery said.