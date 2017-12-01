 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Farmers issued warning as country experiences one of the driest November's on record

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The latest figures show regions across the country are tracking towards their driest November on record, with farmers warned to act early in case the dry weather continues.

Federated Farmers are warning early decisions need to be made by those who work the land.
Source: 1 NEWS

The wet spring and winter has put farmers in a good position for the upcoming summer months, but Federated Farmers are warning against complacency after the recent dry weather.

According to the MetService the west coast of the South Island has experienced 18 consecutive dry days.

It was the second driest November on record in Wellington and the driest for both Oamaru and Ashburton.

Not everyone is concerned though, with Kiwi wine makers revelling in the unseasonably dry weather.

"The grapes are ripening in a warmer time of year so you get a richness and concentration that you don't normally get," Duncan Forsyth from Mt Edward Winery said.

With December set to officially kick off summer with another dry-spell, Kiwis will be able to enjoy the extra dose of sunshine for a while to come.

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:30
3
NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.

West Indies strike late in the final session after brilliant Black Caps innings from NZ pace-man Neil Wagner

01:02
4
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

5
Table top still life of foods high in healthy fats such as olive oil, Salmon, nuts and avocados with vegetables and herbs.

Steer clear of popular Paleo Diet, Ministry of Health recommends

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.

00:21
The death occurred at Maori Bay near Muriwai.

Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

The police eagle helicopter, ambulance and the local surf club attended the scene.

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 