Farmers, environmentalists both find fault with Government's new water reforms

The New Zealand Government yesterday announced it would allocate $700 million for measures to clean up the country's waterways, but not everyone agrees with the reforms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those measures include tightening up controls on high-risk farm practices like winter grazing and feed lots.

The fund also aims to create jobs in wetland planting, sediment removal and initiatives to prevent farm run-off entering streams and rivers.

Tougher rules on nitrogen pollution were also revealed, including a cap on the amount of fertiliser farmers can use.

Dairy New Zealand’s chief executive Tim Mackle told TVNZ1's Breakfast that while the announcement is a positive step forward, it's a sting in the tail for some regions with tougher rules on nitrogen toxicity.

“The trouble is scientific consensus is not there...They've lifted a bar to the point where we think it is too high. It will effect areas like Waikato, Ngatea quite significantly.

"Farmers, just like all Kiwis, share ambitions for healthy, swimmable waterways."

Your playlist will load after this ad

But during a later appearance on Breakfast today, Forest and Bird's Tom Kay said he disagrees with Mr Mackle's point that the science is still out on nitrogen toxicity.

Though he agrees the water reforms are a step in the right direction, he says Forest and Bird's scientists made proposals to the Government that weren't listened to.

"I disagree on this completely. Other countries - China even - have a limit on those pollutants that looked really similar to what our scientists were proposing.

READ MORE Govt reveals $700m plan to improve New Zealand's waterways, stave off risk to 'clean, green reputation'

"It's really disappointing that the Government haven't listened to those scientists...We're really disappointed. We’re expecting more within the next 12 months."

The waterway announcement followed a damning report into New Zealand’s freshwater quality last month.