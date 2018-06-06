Farmers employees to picket outside stores over pay and performance conditions

Retail workers from Farmers will be picketing outside stores in Auckland and Wellington tomorrow over pay and performance conditions.

Protest (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

A statement released from FIRST Union today says Auckland Farmers workers and their supporters will picket at 210 Queen Street tomorrow from 12:30 pm, and outside Farmers Queensgate in Wellington tomorrow from 12pm.

These pickets are intended to kick off a series of protests outside Farmers stores over the coming weeks.

The statement claims that Farmers workers typically start on or near the minimum wage of $16.50 and for most roles the pay scale ends around $17.50 and any pay increases from there are only obtained through performance pay reviews.

However, many Farmers members believe the performance pay review system is unfair.

FIRST Union says the company's latest offer was rejected by 93 per cent of members. Farmers members then presented a petition to management asking for the living wage and an end to performance pay with more than 600 signatures.

FIRST Union retail, finance and commerce secretary Tali Williams says the Farmers pay scale is substantively behind other retail employers.