Farmers around NZ protesting lack of consultation on environmental regulations

Thousands of farmers are expected to turn out across the country today, fed up with the flood of new environmental regulations being brought in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s poised to be one of the largest protests for the sector, with farmers taking to the streets in 51 localities around New Zealand.

Organised by farming group Groundswell, they’re wanting the Government to change its approach to cleaning up land and waterways.

It comes after a wave of regulations to do with freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, vehicles and climate change.

This morning in Drury, south of Auckland, a group of farmers are driving tractors down a street in protest.

Farmers driving tractors protesting in Drury. Source: 1 NEWS

Central Otago farmer Jan Manson said that many from the rural community feel “rattled” by having been left out of the conversation around the regulations.

“We’re coming up against a lot of issues that just seem to be a little unnecessary, and with this raft of legislation that’s coming, we’re not seeing the value in that either.”

She told Breakfast, people on the ground need to be consulted about what works for local communities on issues where change is needed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“The legislation that comes down from the top has unintended consequences and it’s almost embarrassing for the Government when they have to backtrack on issues that don’t work from the start. “

Some farmers are finding it difficult to adjust to new regulations as they try to balance these “on top of [their] day jobs”.

“We’re not shirking that changes need to be made but local communities, rural communities need to be in from the start, not brought in at the end.

“So we’re feeling overwhelmed out here.”

READ MORE PM rejects suggestion of 'urban-rural divide' ahead of farmers' protests

While environmentalists like Forest and Bird say the farming sector only has itself to blame for the new rules, stating many from the sector have been part of the consultation.

Forest and Bird head Kevin Hague told 1 NEWS yesterday that while many farmers are feeling anxious about the wave of change underfoot, the industry is at a “breaking point”.

Melanie Wethey and Jan Manson. Source: Breakfast

“These particular changes have been developed in consultation with farmers and with environmentalists so there’s been good progress.