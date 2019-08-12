'Farmers and unit holders will be rightly frustrated' - Fonterra signals massive loss

Dairy co-operative Fonterra has flagged a full-year loss on impairments of up to $860 million, including a drought-driven $70 million write- down against its Australian business.

The milk producer expects a loss of between $590 million to $675 million for the 12 months to July 31 due to "significant adverse" one-off adjustments and will withhold a final payout to shareholders for a second year.

Fonterra, headquartered in New Zealand but also listed on the ASX, told the market today it was making "tough but necessary decisions" on account of the ongoing drought in Australia, subdued sales in New Zealand and China, economic instability in Brazil and an exit from Venezuela.

The company's ASX-listed shares dropped by more than 5.0 per cent to a new historic low of $3.40 by late this morning NZT, having now lost a quarter of their value so far in 2019.

Chief executive officer Miles Hurrell said the move followed a strategic review that made it clear the business needed to make changes to ensure a sustainable future.

"We're in no doubt that farmers and unit holders will be rightly frustrated by these write-downs," Mr Hurrell said.

"I want to reassure them that they do not, in any way, impact our ability to continue to operate."

Mr Hurrell said Fonterra's cash flow remained strong, it had reduced its debt, and the underlying performance of the business for FY19 was in line with the latest earnings guidance.

The company said its Australian business had suffered from continued dry conditions, with domestic milk supply shrinking and competition increasingly aggressive.

It said this was reflected in the closing of its Dennington factory, which, combined with writing off the goodwill in Australia Ingredients, resulted in a one-off impact of about $70 million.

Fonterra's DPA Brazil unit will be impaired by about $200 million, mainly due to economic conditions in the country, while the previously announced sale of the company's Venezuelan business will incur a charge of $135 million.