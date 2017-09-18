Farmer protest against 'bad rap' livens up campaign

The election campaign livened up when about 600 farmers gathered in Morrinsville, Jacinda Ardern's home town, to protest against Labour's proposed water tax.

"We're getting sick of the bad rap we're getting in the lead-up to this election - we are here today to show our unity and support for what farmers do every day," Morrinsville farmer Lloyd Downing told the crowd.

Ms Ardern wasn't there, she was campaigning in Whanganui where she told reporters her party wasn't creating an urban-rural divide.

"Absolutely not - I know there are a lot of farmers who are environmentalists and want to see us clean up our rivers," she said.

Winston Peters was in Morrinsville to give the farmers a taste of New Zealand First's policies, but he was jeered and booed when he refused to say which of the main parties he would support post-election.

National leader Bill English traded his walking shoes for a bike, taking to the trails around Napier.

He didn't have any new policy announcement, but finance spokesman Steven Joyce released a five-point economic plan which he said would ensure sustained success.

It sets out and confirms National's core policies in a simple way.

The Greens released their fiscal plan in Wellington.

It's a detailed document with all the policies costed, and it's been checked out by independent economic consultants Infometrics.

The conclusion is that all its promises can be paid for while running budget surpluses only slightly smaller than those forecast by the Treasury for the next three years.