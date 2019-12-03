Farmer fined over $3,000 for 'violently' hitting cows on Northland farm

A farmer has been convicted and fined over $3000 for "violently" hitting cows on Northland farm.

Source: istock.com

A 62-year-old former Mangapai dairy farm manager, Michael Ian Luke appeared in the Whangārei District Court today for sentencing.

He was taken to court by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Between April 1 and May 18 2018, MPI says Luke "handled dairy cows violently", including hitting them with "excessive force" with an alkathene pipe and hitting them on the legs with a metal pipe.

One cow was hit with a metal pipe so severely that both legs were badly swollen and she struggled to walk.

Luke plead guilty to a representative charge under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

He was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of $3,130.

MPI director of compliance Gary Orr said people who were in charge of animals had a duty of care toward them.